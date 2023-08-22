U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Tuesday, with only the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite clinging to gains, as poor retailer earnings, rising Treasury yields and a slew of bank downgrades weighed on stocks. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 12.13 points, or 0.3%, to 4,387.63, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 8.28 points, or 0.1%, to 13,505.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell by 174.72 points, or 0.5%, to 34,288.97. A gauge of bank stocks also finished lower as S&P Global downgraded several midsize U.S. banks. Meanwhile, investors were looking ahead to earnings from Nvidia Corp., due out after the bell on Wednesday, and a speech later this week from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

