U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Tuesday, with only the Dow clinging to gains for the session after the blue-chip gauge was the only one of the main three to finish last week in the green. The S&P 500 SPX fell 15.56 points, or 0.4%, to finish the day at 3,829.25, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 144.64 points, or 1.4%, to close at 10,353.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 37.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33,241.56. Notable single-stock movers included Tesla Inc. TSLA, which clinched its longest losing streak in more than four years and dropped out of the top 10 most valuable U.S.-listed companies by market capitalization. Also, shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV slumped after the airline cancelled thousands of flights over the holiday weekend. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story