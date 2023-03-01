U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 booking back-to-back losses, as Wall Street began March on a downbeat note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA edged up less than 0.1% to close about flat, while the S&P 500 SPX shed 0.5% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 0.7%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks mostly fell amid rising Treasury yields as investors weighed remarks from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, who on Wednesday indicated he’s undecided about whether he will advocate for the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point or a half point at its meeting later this month. The yield on the two-year Treasury note jumped 9.2 basis points on Wednesday to 4.887%, the highest since July 17, 2007, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

