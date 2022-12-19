Dow industrials were off 317 points or 1% in Monday’s final hour of trading, as recession fears kept the pressure on stocks. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 1.8%. All three major indexes were heading for their fourth straight session of losses, extending last week’s declines.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

