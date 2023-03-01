U.S. stocks are starting March in the red, building on losses from a dismal February as the Dow begins the new month at its lowest level of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA opened down 30 points, or 0.1%, to 32,620, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 10 points, or 0.3%, to 3,960, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 20 points, or 0.2%, to 11,433. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

