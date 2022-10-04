U.S. stocks kick off October trading higher after September losses

U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, with all three major benchmarks kicking off October with gains after an ugly September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%, FactSet data show, at last check. The Dow and S&P 500 each saw in September their biggest monthly percentage drop since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow sank 8.8% in September, while the S&P 500 slid 9.3% and the technology-laden Nasdaq tumbled 10.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

