U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, with all three major benchmarks kicking off October with gains after an ugly September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%, FactSet data show, at last check. The Dow and S&P 500 each saw in September their biggest monthly percentage drop since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow sank 8.8% in September, while the S&P 500 slid 9.3% and the technology-laden Nasdaq tumbled 10.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
U.S. stocks kick off October trading higher after September losses
