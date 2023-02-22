U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Wednesday after suffering their worst drop of 2023 a day earlier as investors awaited minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 SPX gained 3.5 points, or 0.1%, to 4,000, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA increased by 39 points, or 0.1%, to 33,172, the Nasdaq Composite COMP added 36 points, or 0.3%, to 11,530. The Dow dropped roughly 700 points a day earlier as U.S. stocks tumbled in the face of rising Treasury yields, a stronger U.S. dollar and downbeat forward guidance from Home Depot Inc. HD and Walmart Inc. WMT.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

