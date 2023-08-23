U.S. stocks saw their biggest gain in nearly two months on Wednesday as optimism about Nvidia Corp.’s quarterly earnings, due out after the bell, helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq into the lead. The S&P 500 SPX gained 48.58 points, or 1.1%, to 4,436.13, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The gain marked the index’s best day since June 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, meanwhile, rose 215.16 points, or 1.6%, 13,721.03, capping off a three-day winning streak and its best session since July 28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 185.34 points, or 0.5%, to 34,474.17. Also, the S&P 500 managed to snap a streak of 36 consecutive days without a 1% gain, its longest such streak since the 42 trading day streak from July 26, 2021 to Sept. 22, 2021, Dow Jones data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

