U.S. stocks cemented their biggest daily advance in almost two weeks on Wednesday as investors reacted to optimistic earnings from Nike Inc. and FedEx Corp., along with a surprisingly strong reading on consumer confidence. The S&P 500 SPX gained 56.82 points, or 1.5%, to finish at 3,878.44, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 162.26 points, or 1.5%, to close at 10,709.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 526.74 points, or 1.6%, to finish at 33,376.48. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
