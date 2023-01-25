U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 booking back-to-back losses as investors continued assessing companies’ quarterly earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about flat, while the S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, utilities had the worst performance with a 1.4% drop. Guidance companies provide on their outlook is also weighing on market sentiment amid concern over a slowing U.S. economy, with tech-giant Microsoft Corp. warning in a conference call Tuesday that projected revenue could be lower than Wall Street forecast.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

