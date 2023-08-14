The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained on track to bounce back from two straight weeks of losses during Monday’s final hour of trading. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.7% higher as investors tried to shake off a weak start to August. Meanwhile, Dow industrials were down by 0.1%, with worries about China’s property sector and a possible return of U.S. inflation in focus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively lost 2.6% and 4.7% over the two-week period that ended on Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
