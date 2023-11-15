Almost all dividend-paying large U.S. companies increased their payouts or kept them steady in the the third quarter, delivering a 4.5% increase in cash distributed that trumped the global trend.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. stocks on course for record dividends in 2023, as 98% of companies hold or raise payouts in the third quarter - November 15, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: EU drafts provisional rules to cut methane emissions in energy sector - November 15, 2023
- : Amazon’s stock reaches a milestone not seen in 19 months - November 14, 2023