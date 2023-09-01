All three major U.S. stock benchmarks were on track Friday afternoon to notch weekly gains ahead of the three-day holiday weekend honoring Labor Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was on pace to advance 1.4% for the week, while the S&P 500 SPX was heading for a 2.5% rise and the Nasdaq Composite COMP was on its way to potentially jump 3.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Stocks were trading mostly higher heading toward the closing bell as investors parsed jobs market data released by the Labor Department on Friday. The U.S. stock market will be closed Monday to celebrate Labor Day. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

