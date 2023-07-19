U.S. stocks opened at fresh 15-month highs on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average appeared poised to extend its winning streak to the eighth consecutive day — what would be its longest such streak in years. The Dow rose DJIA 117 points, or 0.4%, to 35,078. The S&P 500 SPX gained 16 points, or 0.4%, to 4,571. The Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 52 points, or 0.3%, to 14,402.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story