U.S. stocks opened down Thursday as investors assessed the latest jobless claims data and 10-year Treasury yields rose in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX dropped 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slumped 1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Department of Labor said Thursday that initial jobless claims fell to 201,000 in the week ended Sept. 16. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about nine basis points on Thursday morning at around 4.46%, FactSet data show at last check. The Fed signaled after its policy meeting ended Wednesday that it could do another interest-rate hike later this year and rates could stay higher for longer. The S&P 500 is on track for a third straight day of declines.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

