U.S. stocks opened lower Friday as investors kicked off the last trading session of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. All three major benchmarks have slumped this year as the Federal Reserve tightened its monetary policy in an effort to tame high inflation. The S&P 500 has tumbled more than 19% in 2022, on track to wrap up its worst year since 2008.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

