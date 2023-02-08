U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, a day with a light economic calendar but several Federal Reserve officials set to speak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. New York Fed President John Williams was scheduled to speak at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time, while speakers from the U.S. central bank today will also include Fed Gov. Lisa Cook, Vice Chair Michael Barr, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Fed Gov. Christopher Waller. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

