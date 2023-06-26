U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday after a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia added to uncertainties over geopolitical tensions, while investors still weighed whether central banks around the world would push global economies into recession with aggressive interest-rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA opened nearly flat, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP was off 0.2% and the S&P 500 SPX dropped 0.1%. Geopolitical uncertainties clouded the market sentiment on Monday after an aborted revolt by mercenary Wagner Group posed the gravest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power in more than two decades. Treasury yields fell Monday with the yield on the 2-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD02Y at 4.74%, while oil futures edged higher. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery CL00CLQ23 rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

