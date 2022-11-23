U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting, where they hope to glean more insights about the Fed’s plans regarding the pace of future hikes. The S&P 500 SPX fell 1.2 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,002, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,108. The Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 5 points, or less 0.1%, to 11,179. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

