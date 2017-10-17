U.S. stocks open flat despite strong bank earnings

U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday, as investors continued to look through the latest corporate earnings to determine whether the near-record level of major indexes were justified by economic fundamentals. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17 points, or 0.1%, to 22,915. The S&P 500 lost 2.5 points to 2,554, a decline of 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 8 points, or 0.1%, to 6,113. Bank stocks were in particular focus after Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc both reported better-than-expected results. Shares of Morgan rose 1.9% while Goldman climbed 0.6%. Separately, Johnson & Johnson rose 1.5% after its results topped forecasts, while UnitedHealth Group Inc. was up 2.3% after its own profits came in ahead of consensus expectations.

