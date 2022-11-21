U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite seeing the biggest gains, as all three major benchmarks attempt to snap back-to-back losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The economic calendar is light Friday, with investors awaiting data on existing home sales at 10 a.m. Eastern time. For the week, the Dow was on track to gain 0.2%, the S&P 500 was on pace to decline 0.4% and the Nasdaq was heading for a fall of 0.7%, FactSet show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

