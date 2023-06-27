U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors weighed fresh data showing durable-goods orders in May were stronger than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. New orders for manufactured durable goods jumped 1.7% in May, rising for a third a straight month, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected a decline of 0.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story