U.S. stocks opened higher at the opening bell as investor digested an employment report that showed signs of wage growth slowing in a strong labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that the U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December, with the unemployment rate edging down to 3.5%. Hourly earnings rose a modest 0.3% last month, slightly below forecast. The rise in wages over the past year slowed to 4.6% from 4.8%, the smallest increase since the summer of 2021.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

