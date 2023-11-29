U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as Treasury yields fell and investors digested an estimate on economic growth in the third quarter that was revised higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 0.6%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Gross domestic product in the U.S. rose at an annual rate of 5.2%, according to a revised estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis that was released on Wednesday. The initial estimate was 4.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down about six basis points on Wednesday morning at around 4.29%, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

