U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as investors digested fresh data showing core inflation rose less than expected in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Inflation, as measured by the personal-consumption-expenditures price index, rose 0.4% in August, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.1%. That was softer than the forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 0.2% rise in core inflation in August. U.S. stocks are facing monthly losses, with the S&P 500 on track to fall around 4% in September, according to FactSet data, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story