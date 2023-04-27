U.S. stocks opened higher Thursday after earnings results from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META and fresh data on economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. economy grew at a soft 1.1% annual pace in the first quarter, slower than Wall Street analysts’ forecast for 2% growth in gross domestic product. Meanwhile, Meta’s quarterly earnings report released after the market closed on Wednesday showed the Big Tech company’s profit declined less than expected in the first three months of 2023.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

