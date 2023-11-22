U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday one day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped five-day winning streaks as investors digested Nvidia Corp. NVDA earnings and a fresh batch of economic data ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 SPX gained 0.5% to 4,560, the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 0.9% to 14,325, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 140 points, or 0.4%, to 35,230. Meanwhile, Nvidia shares rose at the open after the chipmaker released sales and earnings numbers that surpassed Wall Street’s lofty expectations. The stock was up 0.5% following a muted reaction in afterhours trading on Wednesday. Investors digested weekly data on U.S. jobless claims, moved to Wednesday from Thursday due to the holiday, and a report on durable-goods orders which showed orders sank 5.4% in October. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

