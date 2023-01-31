U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Tuesday, erasing some of the prior session’s losses as a closely watched data point showed wage growth was slightly less robust than expected in the fourth quarter. Investors are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, where a rate hike of 25 basis points is expected. The S&P 500 SPX gained 6 points, or 0.2%, to 4,023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 70 points, or 0.2%, to 33,787. The Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 22 points, or 0.2%, to 11,416. The employment cost index, released Tuesday ahead of the open, showed wage growth slowed at the end of 2022 for the third quarter in a row, although worker compensation still rose a sharp 1%. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had anticipated a rise of 1.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

