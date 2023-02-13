U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday as investors cautiously awaited a report on the state of U.S. consumer-price inflation in January, which is due out Tuesday morning in New York. The S&P 500 SPX rose 7.5 points, or 0.2%, to 4,097. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 37 points, or 0.3%, to 11,764. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 50 points, or 0.2%, to 33,937. U.S. stocks finished Friday’s session with a loss for the week — the worst for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since December — as investors confronted shifting expectations about how far interest rates will rise, and how long the Federal Reserve will wait before cutting them. Tuesday’s inflation report could have a significant impact on markets, as some of the largest daily swings in U.S. stocks and bond yields from 2022 were driven by inflation reports. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story