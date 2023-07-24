U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average looking to extend its 10-session winning streak. Investors are awaiting a batch of earnings reports from megacap growth and technology companies while eying on monetary-policy decisions from the world’s major central banks amid continued signs that inflation is easing. The Dow industrials DJIA rose 88 points, or 0.3%, to 35,319. The S&P 500 SPX gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 0.5%. Corporate results due on Monday include Domino’s Pizza DPZ, Whirlpool WHR, Logitech LOGI and NXP Semiconductors NXPI. Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT will report their numbers on Tuesday; Meta META on Wednesday; and Intel INTC on Thursday. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points after its policy meeting this week. Policymakers will release a statement announcing their decision Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m..Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

