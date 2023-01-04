U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited a batch of economic data and the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. The S&P 500 SPX gained 18 points, or 0.5%, to 3,842. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 116 points, or 0.4%, to 33,253. The Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 59 points, or 0.6%, to 10,446. In the bond market, Treasury yields were sharply lower for a second straight day, with the 10-year yield off more than 10 basis points at 3.684%, its lowest level since just before the Christmas holiday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

