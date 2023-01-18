U.S. stocks opened moderately higher on Wednesday after a report on wholesale prices showed growth slowed by more than economists had expected last month — another sign that inflation has continued to recede since peaking over the summer. The S&P 500 SPX increased by 15 points, or 0.4%, to 4,005. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA increased by 60 points, or 0.2%, to 33,971. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 82 points, or 0.7%, to 11,176. Data released before the open showed U.S. wholesale prices slid 0.5% in December, the biggest decline since April 2020.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story