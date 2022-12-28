U.S. stocks traded higher shortly after the open on Wednesday as the market looked set to bounce as investors eyed the closing stretch of a difficult year. The S&P 500 SPX gained 12 points, or 0.3%, to 3,841. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 39 points, or 0.4%, to 10,392. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 83 points, or 0.3%, to 33,325. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

