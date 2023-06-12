U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Monday, as investors prepare for a busy week on the economic calendar. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX edged up 0.3% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.5%, according to FactSet data, as last check. Investors will get a reading on inflation from the consumer-price index on Tuesday followed by the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday. All three major U.S. stock benchmarks rose slightly last week, with the Nasdaq booking its longest winning streak since November 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

