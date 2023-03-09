U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Thursday as investors digested a report showing a weekly rise in jobless claims. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.4% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP gained less than 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that initial jobless claims rose by 21,000 to 211,000 during the week ending March 4. That was the highest total since late December. Investors have been watching the labor market for signs of potential weakening as the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates to cool the economy in its effort to combat high inflation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

