U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, with the S&P 500 up slightly, as major indexes attempt to extend sharp gains booked Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up less than 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Last week, the Dow rose 1.7%, the S&P 500 gained 1.9% and the Nasdaq advanced 2.6%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. All three major benchmarks closed sharply higher Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

