U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, the final session of July, as the three main indexes appeared poised for sizable monthly gains. The S&P 500 SPX gained 5 points, or 0.1%, to 4,587, according to FactSet data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was little-changed at 35,470. The Nasdaq Composite COMP increased by 40 points, or 0.3%, to 14,354. All three indexes are on track to record sizable gains, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their fifth straight monthly gains. For the S&P 500, it’ll be the longest stretch of monthly gains since August 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow, meanwhile, is on track to log its second straight green month. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

