U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 attempting to extend its longest winning streak in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.1% soon after the bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP edged up 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Dow closed Tuesday with its longest winning streak since July, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued their longest stretch of daily gains since November 2021. Stocks have been climbing amid a retreat in interest rates in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed Wednesday morning at around 4.57%, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

