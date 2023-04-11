U.S. stocks were little-changed at the open on Tuesday as traders await a batch of inflation data along with the informal beginning of the first-quarter corporate earnings season. The S&P 500 SPX gained 5 points, or 0.1%, to 4,114. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose by 40 points, or 0.1%, to 33,636. The Nasdaq Composite COMP was little-changed at 12,084. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

