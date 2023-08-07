U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their worst weekly performance since March. Investors’ attention, meanwhile, is turning to more corporate earnings and key inflation readings due later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 250 points, or 0.7%, to 35,317, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 0.3%. Last week, the Dow industrials fell 1.1% and the S&P 500 shed 2.3%, ending three straight weeks of gains. While the S&P and the Nasdaq booked their biggest weekly percentage drops since March’s banking turmoil as Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y jumped, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Later in the week, investors will shift focus to the release of July consumer and producer price index data. Economic data due Monday include the consumer-credit report for June at 3 p.m. Eastern.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

