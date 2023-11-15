U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 building on its strongest daily gain since April as investors digested another inflation report, along with a fresh reading on retail sales. The S&P 500 SPX gained 14.57 points, or 0.4%, to 4,510. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 50 points, or 0.4%, to 14,142. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA increased by 140 points, or 0.4%, to 34,969. The Dow is on track for its fourth straight daily gain, while the S&P 500 is on track to rise for the 11th session in 13. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story