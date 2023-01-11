U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, building on their gains from the prior session ahead of Thursday’s closely watched inflation report. The S&P 500 SPX gained 15 points, or 0.4%, to 3,935. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose by 124 points, or 0.4%, to 33,828. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 34 points, or 0.3%, to 10,777. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

