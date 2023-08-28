U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, with the S&P 500 extending last week’s gains booked after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Aug. 25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up more than 150 points, or 0.5%, soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP increased 0.8%, according to FactSet data, at last check. While the economic calendar on Monday is quiet, investors are facing a week of data that will include reports on U.S. inflation and nonfarm payrolls. Last week the Dow fell 0.4%, the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.3%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

