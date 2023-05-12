U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained on track for a weekly loss after four straight days of declines. The Dow DJIA was up 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP edged up 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Dow was heading for a weekly decline of 0.8%, while the S&P 500 was on pace to eke out a 0.1% gain and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was on track to rise 1% for the week. Investors will get a reading on consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story