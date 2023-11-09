U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 attempting its longest stretch of daily gains since 2004 as investors weighed fresh data on jobless claims. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX increased 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Initial jobless claims dipped 3,000 to 217,000 in the week ending Nov. 4, according to a report Thursday from the Department of Labor. The economic calendar on Thursday also includes remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was heading for a potential ninth straight day of gains in what would be its longest winning streak since November 2004, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

