U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, with major benchmarks on track for modest weekly gains, as investors await data on the services sector of the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors on Friday morning will see data from the S&P Global U.S. services PMI index and an ISM survey on the U.S. services sector. For the week, the Dow was heading for a 0.8% gain, the S&P 500 was on pace to rise 0.7% and the Nasdaq was on track to advance 1.1%, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

