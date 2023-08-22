U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up modestly, as investors await economic data on the housing market and remarks from Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up less than 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 0.7%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors will see data for existing home sales in July at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, while Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The S&P 500 ended Monday higher, after three straight weekly declines.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

