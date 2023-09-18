U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, as Treasury yields edged higher and investors awaited housing-market data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was trading up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slipped 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors will get a fresh reading on the confidence of homebuilders on Monday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was up about two basis points on Monday morning at around 4.35%, while two-year Treasury rates BX:TMUBMUSD02Y rose about three basis points to around 5.06%, FactSet data show, at last check. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each booked back-to-back weekly losses while the Dow eked out a slight gain for the week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

