U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, on track to fall for a second session following Friday’s shocking January payrolls report. The S&P 500 SPX fell 19 points, or 0.5%, to 4,118. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 82 points, or 0.7%, to 11,924. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was off 91 points, or 0.3%, to 33,834. Stocks tumbled following Friday’s jobs data, which showed more than half a million jobs were created in the U.S. last month, far surpassing economists’ expectations. The data have made some bet that the Federal Reserve may need to do more to conquer inflation given the state of the labor market. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story