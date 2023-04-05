U.S. stocks opened lower after a report showing growth in private-sector jobs in March was weaker than expected. Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was about flat soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slipped 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. U.S. private payrolls climbed 145,000 in March, according to ADP’s national employment report released Wednesday. That’s below the gain of 210,000 private-sector jobs that economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

